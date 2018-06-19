ICC Test rankings: Shikhar Dhawan reaches career-best 24 spot, Vijay and Jadeja move up too

Dubai: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan moved up 10 places to achieve a career-best 24 while teammates Murali Vijay and Ravindra Jadeja also moved up in the latest ICC Test rankings.

Dhawan’s knock of 107 in the historic Bengaluru Test against Afghanistan saw him become the first Indian to complete a century before lunch on the opening day of a Test match, while Vijay’s innings of 105 have lifted him six spots to the 23rd position. India spinner Jadeja inched up one slot to the third position after claiming six wickets in the Bengaluru Test while fast bowlers Ishant Sharma (up two places to 25th) and Umesh Yadav (up two places to 26th) have also made northward movement.

Afghanistan batsmen Hashmatuallah Shahidi (111th) and captain Asghar Stanikzai (136th) also made an entry into players’ rankings.

Among bowlers, Yamin Ahmadzai (94th) and spinners Mujeeb ur Rehman (114th) and Rashid Khan (119th) are among those in the rankings. Rashid is currently top-ranked in T20Is and second in ODIs. Meanwhile, India maintained the top spot in the team rankings.