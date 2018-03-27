ICC officials to visit Pakistan for Windies T20I series

Karachi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee and other officials would travel to Karachi to witness the upcoming three-match T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies. After successfully hosting the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between eventual winners Islamabad United and Peshwar Zalmi, Karachi’s National Stadium will now stage the West Indies’s series against Pakistan.

According to a source quoted by the Dawn, the West Indies-Pakistan series will be attended by the ICC officials, just as they witnessed the three-match T20 series against World XI staged in Lahore last September.

“The ICC has appointed David Boon as match referee for the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies. ICC general manager cricket, Geoff Allardice, and ICC senior manager umpires and referees, Adrian Griffith, will also be in Karachi for the series,” said the source.

Pakistan and reigning world T20 champions West Indies will play the opening match on April 1, which will be followed by two other matches on April 2 and April 3. Earlier, the Caribbean side’s tour to Pakistan was due to take place in November last year, but adverse weather conditions in Lahore and the West Indies’ major players commitment to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) became the main reasons behind the postponement.