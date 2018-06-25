ICC ODI ranking: Australia slips to 6th spot after losing series vs England

Dubai: Australia have finished in sixth place in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI Team Rankings after they recently slumped to a 0-5 series whitewash at the hands of England. Australia have slipped behind Pakistan after losing four points in the series and finishing on 100 points.

Australia, who fell to sixth place for the first time in more than three decades when they conceded a 2-0 lead during the series, are now two points behind Pakistan and seven ahead of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the emphatic series victory saw England consolidate their position at the top of table. They have made up for a surprise loss to Scotland in a one-off ODI before this series when they lost two points and slipped to 123 points.

The Eoin Morgan-led side have finished the Australia series on 126 points, four more than second-placed India.

England’s next series is against India at home from July 12 to July 17 July, in which the Asian team have the chance to seize back the top position if they put up the kind of performance England did against Australia. England will retain the top spot even if they lose the series 2-1 but should they go down 3-0, the rankings table will see India back at the top of the table.