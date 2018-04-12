ICC forms dispute panel on PCB’s compensation claims against BCCI

New Delhi : The ICC has constituted a three-member dispute resolution committee to look into Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) USD 60 million compensation claim against the BCCI for not honouring the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which required the two countries to play five bilateral series in an eight year cycle between 2015-2023.

The hearing will take place at the ICC headquarters in Dubai from October 1-3.

PCB had appealed to ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee, accusing the BCCI of not honouring the Future Tours & Programme (FTP) commitment, which also required them to play at least two away series against Pakistan on a neutral venue like the UAE.

“The International Cricket Council today confirmed that the Hon Michael Beloff QC will chair the Dispute Panel in the matter of proceedings between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India,” ICC stated in a release.

“The two other members of the panel, which has been established under the Terms of Reference of the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee, are Jan Paulsson and Dr Anabelle Benett AO, SC,” it further said.

The world cricket’s governing body also made it clear that decision of the Dispute Panel shall be non-appealable.

“The hearing will take place as per article 10.4 of the Terms of Reference of the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee, the decision of the Dispute Panel shall be non-appealable and shall remain the full and final decision in relation to the matter and binding on all parties.”

With Indian government not allowing Indian cricket team to engage in any bilateral contest against the neighbouring nation in prevailing political circumstances, the BCCI has no option but to adhere to centre’s strict diktat.

BCCI has not incurred any significant financial loss by not playing Pakistan. However PCB was banking on their home series against the arch rivals, to fill their coffers as most of the top international nations have not toured the country due to security reasons.

“Our contention is pretty simple. We will play Pakistan in ICC or multi-nation tournaments like Asia Cup but can’t engage in a bilateral series until we get a go-ahead from the union government. There are certain sensitive issues that we need to take note of. It’s not that ICC is unaware of what the circumstances are.

The hearing is in October and there is still some time. Let’s wait and watch,” a senior BCCI official said on Wednesday.