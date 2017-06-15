ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh has superpowers. Check it out!

As India is all set to take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy in Birmingham, swashbuckling left-handed batsman Yuvraj Singh uploaded a special video showcasing his superpowers at the Oval Cricket Ground. In the video, Yuvraj displayed his superhuman powers and the video was shot by Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Ahead of the clash, Yuvi appears to open the Oval Cricket ground doors only by waving his hand. Yuvraj posted the video shot by Kohli on Facebook and Instagram and has gone viral since. He steps in and comes out as the door opens and closes while Yuvraj continues with his mannerisms. Terming the gestures as his superpowers, the caption of the video read: “When u think u have super powers!” Skipper Virat Kohli has been credited for capturing the moment.

Here is the video:

Yuvraj has hit a 32-ball 53 runs in the tournament opener against arch-rival Pakistan. However, in the second match against Sri Lanka, he was deceived by spin and was bowled for 7 runs. In the final group match against South Africa, Yuvi was unbeaten on 23 runs. India are currently holders of the ICC Champions Trophy which they won in 2013. They are a win away from reaching the final twice on the trot and Bangladesh stand on their way. Interestingly, if ‘Men in Blue’ manages to win then they will against face Pakistan as they have already in the finals after a comfortable victory against host England.