ICC Champions Trophy 2017: The results page

The ICC Champion Trophy began from 1st June, 2017 with England against Bangladesh in the opening counter at the Oval.

This is eight edition of tournament, which was started in 1998 as the Wills International Cup in Bangladesh. India, who are the defending champions, are placed in Group B along with South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Teams in group A are Australia, Bangladesh, England and New Zealand.

Team India started the campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4 in Birmingham. They will take on Sri Lanka on June 8 followed by their last league game against South Africa on June 11, both at the Oval.