ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Review: 8 teams, 8 takeaways from eighth edition

The eighth edition of ICC Champions Trophy saw underdog Pakistan beat favourites India to win the coveted title. Pakistan beat India by a whopping 180 runs in the final at The Oval to win their maiden CT title. The Champions Trophy saw many twists and turns and had many memorable and heart breaking moments. Here are the 8 takeaways from this year’s mini world cup.

1. The mercurial Pakistan side: Pakistan, being the No 8 ranked team, won the title against all odds. The green brigade suffered a huge defeat against arch-rivals India in the first match and were written off. Pakistan took the defeat on their chin and won next four matches in succession. The performance of youngsters like Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan exceeded expectations. Pakistan also completed the treble of winning all ICC trophies i.e. 1992 World Cup, 2009 World T20 and 2017 ICC CT. Pakistan once again provided excitement and proved that with the talent they possess, they can beat any side on their day.

2. India faltering at the end: India, the defending champions unravelled in the finals. From Jasprit Bumrah’s no ball to top three’s rare failure, everything went pear-shaped for India. Virat Kohli led team performed well, but couldn’t quite seal the deal. India have lost quite a few knockout matches in recent ICC events and would hope to change the tide. India also suffered due to over-reliance on certain players and never quite clicked as a unit.

3. England’s wait for silverware continues: The pre-tournament favourites England had everything going for them, but one bad day in the semi-finals and it ended their journey. England played fearlessly and won all their league matches and then had to face a rejuvenated Pakistani side. England made huge strides in the tournament and would hope to win silverware in the next ICC event.

4. Bangladesh’s dream run: Bangladesh, due to some luck and their performance, reached the last four for the first time in any ICC event. Bangladesh were playing Champions Trophy after a gap of 10 years and played astute cricket. The team led by veteran Mashrafe Mortaza ran out of steam in the semi-finals against mighty Indians and suffered a nine-wicket defeat. Bangladesh defeated New Zealand in the league stage and made huge strides in the tournament.

5. South Africa choking, once again!: The No 1 ranked team led by AB de Villiers again disappointed and crashed out of the tournament in the group stages. SA players looked anxious and the nerves again got the better of team. The performance against India exposed the team thoroughly and once again questions were raised over temperament and mental toughness.

6. Sri Lanka’s sorry stint: Sri Lanka, despite beating finalists India, never looked the part and made many errors. Angelo Mathews tried his level best, but shoddy fielding, inconsistent bowling and lacklustre batting cost Sri Lanka dearly. The Lankan lions still have not come to terms with high profile retirements and need something drastic to change their fortune.

7. Australia done in by rain: The incumbent World Cup winners made an early exit not due to bad performance, but largely due to inclement weather. All three of Australia’s three matches were hampered by rain and Aussies got a raw deal in this short tournament.

8. New Zealand’s harsh luck with weather: Who would have thought that the finalist of the last edition of the World Cup would be out before the business end of the tournament? The Black Caps got a raw deal, when they were denied a certain win against Australia due to rain and then suffered a shock defeat against Bangladesh to end their campaign.