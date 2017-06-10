ICC Champions Trophy 2017 points table

The ICC Champion Trophy is all set to begin from 1st June, 2017 with England against Bangladesh in the opening counter at the Oval.

This is eight edition of tournament, which was started in 1998 as the Wills International Cup in Bangladesh. India, who are the defending champions, are placed in Group B along with South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Virat Kohli’s team will start the campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4 in Birmingham. They will take on Sri Lanka on June 8 followed by their last league game against South Africa on June 11, both at the Oval

The Hotstar will going to live streaming all the game of tournament that will end on 18 June.

Group A

# Team M W L NRR Pts 1 England 2 2 0 +1.069 4 2 Bangladesh 3 1 1 +0.000 3 3 Australia 2 0 0 +0.000 2 4 New Zealand 3 0 2 -1.058 1

Group B

