ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Pakistan Live Scores, Commentary, Updates

And so, it is India and Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. India are favourites, but write Pakistan off at your own peril. India versus Pakistan matches have over the years had fans from both the countries sitting on the edge of their seats.

Cricket fans cannot hide their excitement for the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2017 final match. This is arguably the fiercest rivalry in world cricket. There is never a dearth of drama and action when the two neighbours meet. There is so much at stake between the arch-rivals that losing is just not an option for the players from either side. So sit back and enjoy what could be another rollicking contest.

Indian team: Virat Kohli (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk),Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Yuvraj Singh

Pakistan team: Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Ahmed Shehzad AzharAli, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, ,Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik

The eighth edition of ICC Champions Trophy finale will see India taking on Pakistan at The Oval in front of a packed Asian crowd. India, the defending champions were expected to go through the final and team India just with one hiccup against Sri Lanka, sailed through the finals after routing South Africa (league match) and Bangladesh (semi-finals). Pakistan on the other hand had to fight to get to the finals and were written off after they lost their opening encounter against arch-rivals India. Pakistan, being Pakistan surprised everyone and gave a mighty shock to favourites England in the semi-finals at Cardiff.

