ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Bangladesh semi-final Live Scores, Commentary, Updates

India won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy here today. India picked the same team that played in their previous game against South Africa while Bangladesh too did not make any changes from the eleven that played against New Zealand.

Teams

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim†, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Rubel Hossain, Taskin

Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pitch and conditions

The pitch for the semi-final has not been used recently; unless it changes drastically over the game, these sides should not have any real preference for batting or bowling first. The weather seems to have finally settled in Birmingham, and we shouldn’t have any interruptions.