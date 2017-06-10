ICC Champions Trophy 2017: How the teams can progress, if it doesn’t rain!

As the ICC Champions Trophy group stage reaches its climax there is still no clear favourite as both the groups are still wide open. If there has been one consistent performer in the ICC Champions Trophy, it is rain. Almost every match has witnessed rain or at least there has been a threat of it. And now as the all teams except England, who have qualified and New Zealand, who are out, will look to book their berth in the semi-final. And, rain again finds itself in the equation. Already four of seven matches were marred by rain and this has resulted in the teams still vying for a spot in the semi-finals. As of now only, England has secured a spot in the semis and hence, now we take look at the scenarios of both the groups.

Group A

In group A, only host England have qualified and has displayed consistency in both their outings. The rest of the teams are in fray to secure the second spot. Among those three, Australia will be the most disappointed one as both their games (against New Zealand and Bangladesh) were washed out by rain. And now, if they fail to get a positive result against England, then they will be forced to pack their bags and head to home. Meanwhile, New Zealand is out of the tournament after losing to Bangladesh by 5 wickets. Today’s match will be a do-or-die one for Aussies as if they lose this one or it is washed out then the Tigers will get a chance to roar in the semis. The equation for Australia is simple — they have to get a win to register four points and go through.

Group B

Group B comprises of India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Pakistan, who have won one match each. Thanks to Pakistan’s win over South Africa and Sri Lanka’s triumph over India, the group B is wide open. All four teams have equal chance to qualify for the semi-finals. The remaining two matches in the group are virtual quarter-finals. India will face South Africa on Sunday while on next day i.e Monday, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns. For Team India, if they beat South Africa, they qualify for the semis. It is as simple as that. In case of a washout, India’s superior net run rate will help them to qualify, regardless of the outcome.

Meanwhile, if both, India-South Africa (SA) and Pakistan-Sri Lanka (SL) matches are washed out, then the Proteas will qualify with India on account of their positive net run rate. But if India-SA match is washed out and Pakistan-SL match yields a result, then the AB de Villiers and co will be eliminated. Hence, the equation is clear – win the match and go through, else pack your bags and head home.

Net run-rate situation

India is top of the table with 2 points with a net run rate of +1.272. South Africa is place second with a net run rate of +1.000. Sri Lanka is third with -0.879 followed by Pakistan (-1.544). However, if the contests go ahead, there is no need for calculations of net run rate. The winners go ahead to the next round of the tournament.