ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Has India got direct entry into the finals?

The eighth edition of ICC Champions Trophy has thrown many surprises. The final four teams left are England, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. The performance of three Asian teams has been commendable and the finalists of the 2015 World Cup Australia and New Zealand have lost out due to poor weather and bad luck.

Can Bangladesh pull off an upset?

The most heartening thing in this tournament has been the performance of Bangladesh. Bangladesh came into the tournament as No six ranked ODI side and qualified ahead of Aussies and Kiwis. The ‘Bangla tigers’ will now face rampaging Indians in the semi-final at the Edgbaston. India, the defending champions won a virtual quarter-final versus South Africa and had a near flawless performance.

India vs Bangladesh contest in the ICC tournaments hasn’t been more due to difference in class and pedigree, but the last couple of matches especially the 2016 World T20 encounter in Bengaluru, where Bangladesh needed two runs off three balls against a rookie bowler in Hardik Pandya and the Tigers had brain fade. India were saved by the Bangladesh and then India progressed through the semi-finals and lost to eventual winners West Indies. Another contest comes to mind is the quarter-final at the Melbourne in 2015, where Bangladesh were outplayed and the match is infamously remembered for Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar’s reprieve of centurion Rohit Sharma.

Does India already have one foot in the final

If cricket is played on paper then Bangladesh would not stand a chance against ‘men in blue’, but Bangladesh have come a long way and possess players like Tamim Iqbal (century and a ninety), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan and evergreen Mashrafe Mortaza. Bangladesh gave hosts England a tough fight by posting over 300 runs and then knocked out mighty Black Caps, where Shakib and Mahmudullah put on 224 runs for the fifth wicket and won the match from the jaws of defeat. The Tigers have exciting players in Mustafizur Rahman (tormentor of Indians), Taskin Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman and on their day can surprise anyone and do the unthinkable.

India, the defending champions have played sloppy cricket so far. The match against Sri Lanka was mediocre and then against Proteas it was complete professional performance. India would remember the result of 2007 World Cup, where Bangladesh knocked India out and ended their campaign in tears. The good news for the underdog Bangladesh is that players like Tamim, Mashrafe, Shakib and Mushfiqur were part of that famous win Port of Spain and would no doubt like to remind big brother India about that match. India would be thinking about their playing eleven and the changes to it. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled well on his return, but India would like to bring speedster Umesh Yadav to ruffle Bangladeshis with pace and bounce. The team will have to adapt and Kohli will bring in changes according to situation and opponent.

India starts as overwhelming favourites due to strength in batting and having more match winners in the side. Shikhar Dhawan has been in sublime form (271 runs in three matches), Rohit Sharma (181 runs in three matches) and Virat Kohli fresh from scoring an unbeaten 76 against SA. India must guard against complacency and if the match lasts 100 overs then chances of Bangladesh winning will be greatly diminished.