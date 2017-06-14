ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England vs Pakistan Live Scores, Commentary, Updates, History

Eoin Morgan could hardly have given Jason Roy more opportunities to prove his undoubted worth, but the manner of his second-ball dismissal against Australia – falling into an ungainly lbw then burning England’s review in his desperation – looks set to have sealed his fate. A run of 52 runs in eight innings makes for ugly viewing in any context.

But with Jonny Bairstow bursting for an opportunity to turn his own golden form into a substantial contribution, England have little option but to accept the inevitable. Roy can have no complaints – indeed, he looks as though he would benefit from a break. And he will surely come again. The only question is where would Bairstow fit in? A like-for-like replacement would make sense. He has only opened on eight occasions, but one of those was a not-insubstantial 174.

England (probable): 1 Alex Hales, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jos Buttler (wk), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Liam Plunkett, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Jake Ball.

Consistency isn’t exactly a Pakistan trait, but their line-up for the semi-final seems as settled as they could hope for. One potential change may be the recall of the legspinner Shadab Khan, especially given Adil Rashid’s success against New Zealand on this ground. The likeliest seamer to miss out would be Fahim Ashraf, even though he followed in Zaman’s footsteps with a hugely composed debut, claiming two wickets as Sri Lanka slid to 236 all out. It certainly won’t be Junaid Khan, whose inclusion at the expense of the hapless Wahab Riaz has traded a hostile but expensive left-armer for a genuine wicket-taking threat.

Pakistan (possible): 1 Azhar Ali, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Mohammad Amir, 9 Fahim Ashraf/Shadab Khan, 10 Hasan Ali, 11 Junaid Khan.