ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Can Bangladesh come up with an encore of 2007?

India and Bangladesh have played some memorable games against each other in the past. On paper, this isn’t a rivalry to talk about. In the 32 ODIs against India, Bangladesh have won only five with the last two coming only as recently as 2015 which also handed them their first-ever series win over the neighbours.

India met Bangladesh in big tournaments on various occasions in recent times and each time men in blue came out as a better side. The much-discussed rift between captain Kohli and coach Anil Kumble has had no effect on performance. Most of the clashes have been so one-sided that the results have been a foregone conclusion. But their 2007 World Cup win against India brought about a sense of rivalry in Bangladesh (though it is hard to understand why) and matches between these two sides are no more about a ‘top dog’ taking on an underdog. Although, India are the favourites Bangladesh has been known for causing upsets over the years and Indian team can’t afford to take them lightly. Bangladesh had defeated India in the 2007 World Cup and Team India will have revenge on their minds.

Bangladesh has picked themselves up after a humiliating loss against host England in their opening match. They were lucky against Australia when the match washed out. However, they hammered New Zealand to storm into the semi-finals. On the other hand, India has had a decent tournament. Barring an aberration against Sri Lanka, ‘Men in Blue’ looked comfortable against Pakistan and South Africa.

Indian bowling has been a worry and it will be difficult to stop the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah, all of whom are in the terrific form of late. Bowlers had disappointed against Sri Lanka also. India lost to Sri Lanka which is number seven team which will give confidence to Bangladesh who are at number six. However, fielding is a worry not only for India but also for Bangladesh and is an area where both teams will have to work on and improve.

Thursday will present Bangladesh a chance to emerge from the shadows. They also have a team that can upstage any and give their fans more chances to taunt their so-called bitter-rivals.