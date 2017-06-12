ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Beginning of the end for AB de Villiers?

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers is one of finest batsman the game of cricket has ever seen. De Villiers can be counted as one of the modern greats, with his sublime timing, power and astute cricketing mind. The one-day skipper of the South African team has achieved most of the things on the cricket field and has already left a legacy. De Villiers is a wonderful human being and excels at many sports and gets the job done more often than not.

The trend that has emerged over the past 18 months tells a different story. AB has set such a high standard that is very hard to follow and is a victim of his own standards. The proteas player has taken voluntary retirement from Test cricket, having last played in whites against England in early 2016 at Centurion. The maverick player once played 98 Test matches on trot and was on the verge of setting a world record of playing in 100 Test matches in succession (Brendon McCullum of New Zealand holds the record for 101 Test matches in succession since his debut). The cause of worry has been de Villiers’ hunger and stamina. This is the same player, who once scored an ODI hundred in 31 balls (i.e. 5.1 overs) against hapless West Indies, hitting 16 monstrous sixes. The class and pedigree of de Villiers can’t be questioned and with 45 international hundreds under his belt (24 in ODIs and 21 in Tests) and is a freak, when it comes to doing improbable things on the cricket field.

Is de Villiers past his sell by date?

Every great sportsperson goes through a rough patch. From Sachin Tendulkar to Mohammad Ali to Roger Federer every great and legendary sportsperson has seen dark days and de Villiers is facing the same insecurities, doubts and anxiety of some sort. The 33-year-old South African has gone on record to say that he desperately wants to win World Cup and would do anything for it. The last 12 months saw de Villiers had elbow surgery and now by picking and choosing Test cricket he is doing a great disservice to both himself and his country. The ambition and personal goal can’t come in a way of team sport and his obsession can put pressure on other players in the team. The decision has to come from management about his availability and nobody is bigger than the game.

The recent form of de Villiers has been very mediocre and average. The 10th edition IPL was his worst since its inception. He last scored a century a year ago and his reflexes, fitness have certainly slowed down. The multi-talented player has nothing to prove and if he hangs his boots his stature will not be diminished. If de Villiers is ready to call time on his career then whole debate of country vs club will go away and the pedigree and class will grow even more. The fact is de Villiers has achieved most as a player and if he hangs around just for the sake of it then it will be a travesty, because time and tide waits for none and Abraham Benjamin de Villiers is no exception.