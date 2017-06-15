ICC Champions Trophy 2017: As ‘brother’ Yuvraj plays 300th ODI, Harbhajan shares emotional video

Yuvraj Singh will be playing his 300th One-Day International for Team India when he walks on the green field of Edgbaston, Birmingham for ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final against Bangladesh on Thursday. It is a career milestone for the born-fighter all-rounder who was just as fierce defeating cancer as he is against bowlers of any teams against him. To celebrate this achievement, his pal and Indian off-spinner Harbhajan posted a video on Twitter, wishing him luck.

‘The Turbanator’, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, became nostalgic while addressing Yuvi in the video. He recalled that as kids, both of them never thought that there will come a day when Bhajji would have India 100 Test matches and Yuvi 300 ODIs wearing the Team India jersey. He thanked God for the opportunity.

The off-spinner said in the video, captioned ‘A bond which started more than 20 years ago…special dedication for my brother’ said that he was proud of his brother Yuvi. “Hello friends. Today, I am going to talk about someone very special, who is very close to my heart my friend, my brother- Yuvraj Singh,” he said. “Yuvi, tu true champion hai. Tune Life mein bhi jeet haasil ki hai, maidan mein bhi jeet haasil ki hai,” continued Harbhajan.

“You are a true champion Yuvi! You are a winner both in life and on field (Tune life mei bhi jeet haasil ki hai aur life mei bhi jeet haasil ki hai). And I hope you achieve victory even in your 300th match today and I pray that you are declared the Man of the Match! God bless you brother! I am really proud of you,” added Harbhajan.

India will be playing the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Thursday against Bangladesh.