ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 reasons India choked South Africa

India, the defending champions roared back into the tournament by annihilating South Africa at The Oval in a must win game. India defeated the No 1 ranked ODI side by eight wickets to progress to the semi-finals, where the men in blue will probably face Bangladesh. India were up for the match and dominated in all facets of the game. South Africa looked like they had all the burden on their shoulders and never really brought their A game.

Here are the 5 takeaways of India’s win over SA

Containing Amla and de Kock

India took a gamble by dropping speedster Umesh Yadav and replaced him with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Indian opening bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah bowled immaculately and didn’t give South African openers any freebies. Amla, fresh from a hundred against Sri Lanka looked completely at sea and couldn’t accelerate. De Kock, who has five hundreds against India was also circumspect and couldn’t time his shots. India, despite not striking early kept the run-rate in check and reaped the rewards later in the innings.

Awesome twosome of Jadeja and Ashwin

India picking Ashwin to neutralise SA left handers worked perfectly and Ashwin gave India the first breakthrough by removing Hashim Amla. Ashwin used the angles and variations quite well and tied the Proteas batsmen. Jadeja, who went for 52 in six overs against Sri Lanka bowled well with Ashwin at the other hand and removed dangerous Quinton de Kock. The spinners went for combined figures of 2/82 in 19 overs and sucked the life out of South Africa’s middle order.

SA on a suicidal mission

South Africa pride themselves on being the fittest and athletic side in world cricket. SA players run well between the wickets and latch on to any weakness of opposition fielding unit. The performance of Indian fielders in the infield created pressure and SA just collapsed under it. AB de Villiers, who had been out of form started positively and raced to 16 off 12 balls, before Faf du Plessis called for a non-existent single and de Villiers couldn’t beat Hardik Pandya’s throw and ran himself out. SA then again attempted a suicidal run and lost the wicket of David Miller. The innings ended fittingly via a run-out as No 11 Imran Tahir in order to give Duminy strike ran himself out. The occasion of the contest got to South Africa and made basic mistakes, which they wouldn’t have made in a league match.

Regal class of Dhawan and Kohli

India had to chase 192 in 50 overs, with the required run-rate under four, started cautiously and gave respect to Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel. Rohit Sharma after doing all the hard work perished playing a loose shot and India lost their first wicket at 23. Virat Kohli, who embraces pressure took his time to get in and then toyed with the bowling. Shikhar Dhawan (78 off 83) and Kohli (76 not out ) added 128 for the second wicket and Yuvraj Singh finished the job for India with a mighty six.

Performance of chokers vs champions

The match lived up to its billing and went according to the script. South Africa looked fidgety, nervy and anxious. India, who had decided to bowl first in a must win game were chirpy, laidback and in control of the proceedings. The match was pretty much done when de Villiers was run out and South Africa didn’t have much arsenal left. For South Africa it evoked the memories of their ’99, 2011 WC campaign, when they had choked under pressure. The performance of the No 1 team left a lot to be desired and India will be very hard team to beat at the business end of the tournament.