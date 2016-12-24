ICC approves Greater Noida’s SVSP stadium

Greater Noida

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Cricket Stadium here has been approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to stage international cricket matches.

Confirming the ICC’s move, the BCCI issued a statement which read: “ICC had first inspected the venue in December 2015 and it was approved at that time for staging Associate Member matches only. The venue was upgraded to ensure minimum requirements, enabling Full Member matches to be played.”

“Last week ICC Inspected the venue and it was confirmed that the minimum requirements for Full Member matches are now in place. Consequently, the SVSP Cricket Stadium, Greater Noida has been approved for staging international cricket matches involving Full Member teams.”

Expressing his pleasure at the development, BCCI President Anurag Thakur said: “I am pleased to announce that the SVSP Cricket Stadium, Greater Noida is now fully compliant to host international matches with full members.”

“BCCI had organised Duleep Trophy for the first time in day-night format using the ‘Pink’ ball from August 23 to September 14 that tested the venue’s infrastructure and facility. The Afghanistan national team had also used the venue for their home games earlier this year. I am confident that this approval will inspire the authorities to take this stadium to next level,” he added.