I would have won a gold if I had state assistance: Divya Kakran

Delhi : Wrestler Divya Kakran, who won a bronze in the recently held 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, on Wednesday lashed out at the Delhi government for not extending any help to her before the games.

“Nobody helps us when we need it and had I got assistance, I could have even won a gold medal,” she said at a felicitation event held by the Delhi government here. Kakran defeated Taipei’s Chen Wenling in the women’s 68 kg freestyle wrestling category at the international event.

During an interaction with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat, the wrestler said the city government offered her help only after she won the medal, but no assistance came her way “at the time of need”.

“I won the medal in Commonwealth Games and you called me and assured me help…when I asked help to prepare for the Asian Games, it (the help) did not come. I gave in writing, but no one even answered my call,” Kakran said.

She appealed the chief minister to help poor children. “Although I am poor, I have the fire to do something in wrestling. If you will support, it will be very good,” the bronze-medallist said. Kakran said athletes from neighbouring Haryana shone in the Asian Games because they received support from their state.