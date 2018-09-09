“When you are playing just one format it is very tough because there is too much gap between matches and the experience [rhythm] you need to play at international level is less”

London : Spinner Ravindra Jadeja remains determined to represent India in all three formats as he feels playing only Tests is not enough to keep him in good shape for international cricket.

Jadeja took two for 57 on day one of the fifth and final Test, which happens to be his first of the series. “For me the biggest thing is that I am playing for India and maybe some day if I do well, I will be back playing all three formats of the game soon enough. But my aim is to convert any opportunity I get into performance,” he said after stumps on day one.

“When you are playing just one format it is very tough because there is too much gap between matches and the experience [rhythm] you need to play at international level is less. So you have to keep motivating yourself – whenever I get a chance, like in this game, whatever ability I have, I have to give my best on the field.”

He outlined playing the holding role as lone spinner, whilst also admitted his aim to fulfil the all-rounder spot for India. “Whenever I get an opportunity to play for India, I will give my best in both aspects – batting and bowling. I want to become a trusted member of the team and I can fulfil the all-rounder slot well because I have done it before in the past. It isn’t anything new to me. It is a matter of time.

“When you are going through a bad patch, you need to play more and more to regain your old form and touch. So it is possible the more I play international cricket, the better I will perform and will be able to make a comeback in all three formats,” said the southpaw.

India did well to reduce England to 198 for seven by close of play considering the hosts were 133 for one in the 64th over. Jadeja said that the bowling attack worked together to a plan of cutting down boundaries and frustrating the English batsmen. “Everyone bowled well, especially when the partnership between Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook was on, our plan was to stop the boundaries.”