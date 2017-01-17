I play every game like it’s my last: Kedar Jadhav

Pune: Indian batsman Kedar Jadhav, who was declared `Man of the Match` for his sparkling century in the successful opening ODI against England, on Tuesday revealed that he plays every game as if it is his last and tries to put his best foot forward whenever he comes to play for his country.

“I play my every game thinking that it might be my last game. That is how I treat it. Whenever you represent your country, you have to give more than 100 %. I will try to do that in whatever games I get and will try and make sure that every time I go to bat or ball. I give more than 100 %,” Jadhav told the reporters.

Jadhav along with skipper Virat Kohli rattled up a sensational partnership for the fifth wicket to set up the platform for India after England set the hosts a stiff 351-run target in the first ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.

Reflecting on his partnership with Kohli, Jadhav said that batting with the skipper during the match helped him construct his innings and allowed him to play his natural game.

“The wicket was definitely good to bat. As we were at 63-4, England were obviously attacking well, so that meant there were more gaps to play shots as fielders were placed at catching position. My natural game is to try and dominate whenever I bat and look to take on the bowlers. So I was playing with the same mindset on that day,” he said.

Jadhav (120 off 76 balls), who came to bat at No. 7 after India had lost four wickets at 63, batted extremely well with Kohli (122) as the duo stitched together a record 200-run partnership to ensure the hosts chase down the mammoth target.

The 31-year-old batsman, who notched up his second ODI century, played in an aggressive style as he smashed the England bowlers across the ground and hit 12 boundaries and four sixes. He scored the fifth fastest century and became the fourth Indian batsman to do so, joining the likes of Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh.

India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The two teams will next meet on January 19 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.