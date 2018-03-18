I need to remain calm, says skipper Shakib

Colombo : Captain Shakib Al Hasan has vowed to keep his emotions under control after heated altercations and ugly scenes marred Bangladesh’s dramatic win over Sri Lanka in a must-win game of the Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series here.

In the virtual semi-final on Friday night, Bangladesh defeated hosts Sri Lanka by two wickets to set-up a clash against India in Sunday’s final. But the thrilling game was marred by ugly scenes after the on-field umpires had refused to award a no-ball when Isuru Udana delivered a second short-pitched delivery with Sri Lanka needing 12 runs of the final over at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Furious at the decision, an agitated Shakib came down to the boundary and waved at his batsmen to return to the pavilion before relenting as Bangladesh registered a momentous win.

“I wasn’t calling them back. I was telling them to play. You can describe it both ways. It depends on how you see it,” Shakib told reporters at the post-match press conference.

“Many things happened that shouldn’t have happened. I need to remain calm. I was overjoyed. Excitement was there. I must know how to react next time. I will be careful,” he added. Shakib said it was a one-off incident where emotions got the better of both the teams.

“What happens in the field should never spill over off the field. To be honest, we are all good friends. We see each other in the Bangladesh Premier League and Dhaka Premier League,” he said.

“The two boards have great relations. We help each other a lot. Just like I would want my team to win at all cost, they would have the same feeling. I am sure that both teams will never let it go off the field.”

Bangladesh players were later accused of unruly celebrations after a glass door was found broken in their dressing room. Bangladesh team management did not respond to the allegations but it is understood that they have offered to pay for the damages. The ICC is yet to comment on the matter even as match referee Chris Broad has asked for video footage of the incident.