New Delhi : Basking in the glory of his first Grand Slam title win, Rohan Bopanna says his mixed doubles title triumph at the French Open has strengthened his belief that “one should never give up on dreams”. Bopanna had to wait for 14 years after turning Pro to clinch a Major trophy, the French Open mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrwoski, and the 37-year-old said it was worth the wait. “Never give up on your dreams. That is something which stands out (in this win),” Bopanna, is only the fourth Indian ever to win a Grand Slam.
‘I have learnt not to give up dreams’
