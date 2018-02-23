Indian cricket is filled with stories of players achieving impossible things in their career and becoming legends, but not everybody can become a great or phenomenal and very rarely you see a player becoming bigger than the game.

On this day, 30 years ago certain young cricketers called Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli created a world record of sorts and added 664 runs in partnership while playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School. Tendulkar was two months short of 15 years (326 not out), while Kambli (349 not out) was 16 years old and after this innings, both were destined for greatness and plenty of great things were expected from this duo.

But, we know nothing about life, right? We can make all the predictions in the world but against almighty, we are nothing but puppets. After dominating school cricket, Sachin Tendulkar was fast tracked into the Indian team and at the tender age of 16 made his Test debut against the likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad, Abdul Qadir in Pakistan in 1989. The things, in the beginning, were pretty tough for the young Mumbai batsman and people were fearing whether he was thrown into the deep end too early and can he rise to the occasion?

Tendulkar after an initial period of struggle triumphed and played for India for 24 long years (Yes, you have read it right!) The little master through sheer hardwork, dedication, determination, perseverance defeated all the odds and became a true legend. When Tendulkar hung up his boots, he had 100 international hundreds, world cup medal, innumerable trophies and most of all the privilege of playing for tri colour and bringing smiles and happiness to billions of Indians worldwide.

Now, coming back to the tag team partner and Tendulkar’s good friend Vinod Kambli. Kambli was a born rebel and wanted to live his life on own terms and was a true daredevil. Some experts and coaches still rate Kambli as a better batsman than his mate (Tendulkar) and going by the early records, they were not off the mark. Life and Karma are wonderful when it comes to teaching you about respect and honour and Kambli knowingly or unknowingly took the game too lightly and in the process rubbed quite a few people the wrong way. Kambli scored two Test double hundreds in quick succession and was highly rated by his peers and management. The career of Kambli fell spectacularly and his lasting image was crying on national television, when India lost the world cup semi-final against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 1996.

So, after 30 long years, it is still very fresh in everyone’s mind the famous partnership of 664 runs and how destiny shaped the career of these two cricketers. But, one thing is for certain if you want to achieve greatness, success, fame then you have to be more like Tendulkar rather than Kambli and deep down Kambli must be knowing this harsh and bitter truth. Still, nobody can take the partnership that he shared with his buddy Sachin Tendulkar away from him and after 30 years, it is still a newsworthy item and quite a nostalgic feeling.