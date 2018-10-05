How Embarrassing! China scores 35 runs in 20 overs against Thailand to record second lowest total in T20 history

The match between China and Thailand in ICC World Twenty20 Asia Region qualifier tournament turned out to be historical after it saw the second lowest ever score made by a team in T20 cricket. In the group B match, the Chinese team could only manage to score 35 runs despite playing all the 20 overs. This is also the lowest score made by a team after playing all the 20 overs.

The match was held at Bangi, Malaysia. After winning the toss, China’s captain Chen Xiaoran elected to bat. The innings turned out to be a nightmare for the team, as no batsman was able to show his skills on the field. At the start, Xiaoran moved back to the pavilion after getting dismissed for 4, leaving China at 7/1 in 3.6 overs. Rest of the top order also failed to bat well, and could only make 14 runs, leaving Chinese team struggling at 18/5 in 9.5 overs.

The lower order also followed suit, and could only manage to add 14 runs, putting the final score to 35/9 in 20 overs. There were only two boundaries scored in the entire innings and Wang Ya was the highest scorer with 8 runs. Thailand excelled in their bowling attack, hampering Chinese batsmen against scoring big runs.

Daniel Jacobs was the star bowler of the match, who took 3 wickets in his four-over spell by giving 8 runs. Another Thai bowler Wanchana Uisuk also showed amazing performance with an economy of 0.66. There were 5 maiden over bowled by Thailand team in the match.

Thailand’s batting also copied their commendable bowling style, as they chased the target of 36 runs in just 2.4 overs. Openers Daniel Jacobs (19) and Shafiqul Haque (13) hit two boundaries each, thereby winning the match by 10 wickets with 104 balls remaining. Daniel Jacobs was also awarded Man of the match. China had joined ICC in 2004 and was granted T20 status during the start of 2018.