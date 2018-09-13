Hope Jimmy continues to terrorise batsmen: Joe Root

London : Skipper Joe Root paid rich tribute to James Anderson for becoming the most successful fast bowler in Test history and hoped he will continue to spearhead the English attack and terrorise batsmen in future.

Anderson overtook Australia’s Glenn McGrath to become the most successful fast bowler in Test history, with 564 wickets. He is behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619) in the list of Test bowlers with most wickets.

“What Jimmy has achieved and what he’s capable of achieving still is astounding really. He looked very determined – and when he’s in that mood, you want to just keep him going as long as possible,” Root said.

“For him to be in the same league as McGrath, and now chasing the big two spinners, is phenomenal. I think the most exciting thing is he’s bowling at his best and I can see that carrying forward for a long time still.

“I hope there’s going to be a number of series in the future where he is leading the attack, and terrorising batters,” Root said.

Anderson snapped the last wicket as India lost the fifth Test by 118 runs to hand England a 4-1 win in the five-match series.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored centuries and put on 204 runs for the sixth wicket to raise visions of a fighting draw and an improbable Indian victory.

However, Rahul was bowled by a massive leg break from Adil Rashid to trigger a collapse. “It was a brilliant delivery. Rashid has that in him – that’s why we have him in the side, because he has the ability to change games, turn situations like that on their head,” Root said.

“Credit has to go to those two guys for the way they played in that middle session, they made it very difficult for us. We came off at tea with all three results still possible – which for me shows Test cricket is in a really good place.

“I say that for the whole series, not just this game. It shows it’s very exciting, and for me it’s still the pinnacle of our sport,” said Root.

Not finished yet Anderson says he has no plans to hang up his boots yet after overtaking McGrath.

The Lancashire swing bowler downplayed his personal achievement, saying he was more focused on helping England win the final match of the series. “When I sit down at the end of my career, when I finish, it will mean a lot to me to be able to see what I’ve achieved,” he said.

“But right now it’s hard when you put all your energy into the present and trying to perform well for England. That’s all I really focus on.”

When asked how long he would go on, Anderson, who no longer plays one-day cricket for England, said: “I don’t really think about it. I think I play my best when I focus on what’s ahead of me, the next game, the next series, whatever it is.”

McGrath backs Anderson

London : Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath has backed James Anderson to breach the 600-wicket barrier after the Englishman overtook him to become the most successful fast bowler in the history of Test cricket.

“Just to see Jimmy now, he looks fit and keen and running around, it depends on what he wants to do. He has gone past me and I think the next bar is 600 Test wickets,” McGrath was quoted as saying by the ‘BBC’.

At 36, Anderson is at the twilight of his career but McGrath believes the

Englishman is not yet done and the next target for him will definitely be Kumble’s record of 619 wickets.