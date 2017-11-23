Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu advances to quarter finals

Kowloon: Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Super Series after dismantling Aya Ohori of Japan in a straight game win here on Thursday.

Sindhu triumphed the Japanese 21-14, 21-17 in the second round match which lasted over 39 minutes. Second-seeded Sindhu is now expected to take on China Open winner Akane Yamaguchi in the next match.

The 22-year-old Hyderabadi shuttler eased past her Hong Kong opponent Yuet Yee 21-18, 21-10 in the opening round of the tournament.

Later today, Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal will play against Chen Yufei of China. In men’s singles event, shuttler HS Prannoy will face Kuzumasa Kakai of Japan in the second round.