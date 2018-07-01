Hockey legend Sandeep Singh asks the nation to support team India for Champions trophy finale

It is a very proud moments for the nation as the Indian Hockey team will be playing for the Champions trophy tonight and legendary Hockey player Sandeep Singh requests everyone to support the team.

Sandeep Sinh who has got many medals for the nation for Hockey is been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Team India who proudly entered the finale of the Champions league today will be playing the match against Australia for it’s finale.

The makers of Soorma posted a video of Sandeep Singh were he is requesting everyone to support our team in tonight’s game.

In the video Sandeep is speaking about how a sport is incomplete without a fan, and we should support the game and bring back our glory.

Sony Music India tweeted the video and wrote, “As India gears up to take on Australia in the #ChampionsTrophy Finals tonight, India’s ace hockey player & our real-life Soorma, @FlickerSingh, has a special message for fans! #IndiaKaGame #HCT2018 #INDvsAUS

@StarSportsIndia @TheHockeyIndia @sonypicsprodns @thecsfilms https://t.co/1acsCKOvzj”

Soorma is a story of a forgot hero Sandeep Singh, who’s story will inspire every individual in some or the other way.

Than anthem of the film Soorma anthem which released a few days back perfectly escapades how there are no mountains high enough for those who stand tall.

The trailer of the film had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident.

It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Sandeep Singh’s inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen.

Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.