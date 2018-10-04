Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr admitted to hospital with breathing problems

Chandigarh: Three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr. has been admitted to a hospital here after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

The legendary centre-forward, who is 94, is being treated at the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) of the PGI Hospital. A doctor attending to Singh told PTI on Thursday that an endotracheal tube has been inserted into his trachea.

“The purpose of endotracheal intubation is to permit air to pass freely to and fro from the lungs in order to ventilate the lungs,” the doctor said.

His condition has shown mild improvement since Wednesday when he was admitted to the hospital. The doctors are closely monitoring the iconic player and he will continue to remain in the hospital for the time being.

In 2012, Singh became the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across the modern Olympic history.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten. He had scored five goals in India’s 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957 and was also the manager of India’s World Cup-winning team in 1975.