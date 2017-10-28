Hockey India names 33 players for junior women’s national camp

New Delhi : Thirty-three players were named for the junior women’s national camp, scheduled to take place on October 29 at the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru, Hockey India announced on Friday, reports IANS.

Among them, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Salima Tete, Asmita Barla, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Choudhary, Mahima Choudhary, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sangita Kumari and Mumtaz Khan were part of the India ‘A’ team that took part in the just-held Australian Hockey League (AHL) in Perth.

The list also includes forward Lalremsiami who is presently with the women’s team representing India at the Women’s Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan.

“We have quite a few girls who played at the AHL while Lalremsiami will join the camp after the Women’s Asia Cup. Though we don’t play a tournament immediately, the focus is on the qualifying tournaments in 2019 for the next Junior World Cup. The national camps will be focused on this,” said coach Baljeet Singh.

Goalkeepers: Khushboo (Hockey Bhopal), Bichu Devi Kharibam (MP Hockey Academy), Chanchal (Hockey Chandigarh).

Defenders: Priyanka (Hockey Haryana), Salima Tete (Hockey Jharkhand), Asmita Barla (Hockey Odisha), Alka Dung Dung (SAI), Umra (Hockey HP), Gagandeep Kaur (Hockey Haryana), Antim (Hockey Himachal), Manisha Chauhan (Hockey Uttarakhand), Ishika Choudhary (MP Hockey Academy), Supriya Mundu (Hockey Jharkhand).

Midfielders: Mahima Chaudhary (Hockey Haryana), Suman Devi Thoudam (MP Hockey Academy), Sunita Yadav (UP Hockey), Mariana Kujur (Hockey Odisha), Jyoti (Association of Indian Universities), Manju Chorsiya (Hockey HP), Baljeet Kaur (Hockey Punjab), Sadhna Senger (MP Hockey Academy), Jiwan Kishori Toppo (Hockey Gangpur Odisha), Primanjali Toppo (Hockey Gangpur Odisha)

Forwards: Sangita Kumari (Hockey Jharkhand), Lalremsiami (SAI), Deepika Soreng (Hockey Jharkhand), Mumtaz Khan (Hockey UP), Lal Rindiki (Hockey Mizoram), Amrinder Kaur (Hockey Haryana), Janhabi Pradhan (Hockey Gangpur-Odisha), Yogita Bora (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Amritpal Kaur (Hockey Chandigarh), Reet (Hockey Haryana).