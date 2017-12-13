‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma blasts third double hundred on wedding anniversary; Twitterati go berserk

Free Press Journal
— By Salman Khan | Dec 13, 2017 04:29 pm
Rohit Sharma scored his third double century in Mohali against Sri Lanka today. On his unique feat, Twitterati couldn’t stop showing their emotion and tweets were flooded praising the skipper. Rohit’s wife was seen in the stands with fingers crossed. It is also their wedding anniversary today. He is the first captain to score double century in ODI.

Rohit started his innings patiently but the latter part of his knock was exhilarating to watch, as he smashed 12 sixes against a hapless Sri Lanka cricket team bowling attack. So here are the some interesting Twitter reactions.

