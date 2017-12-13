‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma blasts third double hundred on wedding anniversary; Twitterati go berserk

Rohit Sharma scored his third double century in Mohali against Sri Lanka today. On his unique feat, Twitterati couldn’t stop showing their emotion and tweets were flooded praising the skipper. Rohit’s wife was seen in the stands with fingers crossed. It is also their wedding anniversary today. He is the first captain to score double century in ODI.

Rohit started his innings patiently but the latter part of his knock was exhilarating to watch, as he smashed 12 sixes against a hapless Sri Lanka cricket team bowling attack. So here are the some interesting Twitter reactions.

No Way To Stop Rohit Sharma Once He Gets Going. Unbelievable. #RohitSharma

Retweet If You Agree pic.twitter.com/mzDKSdWi7k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi177) December 13, 2017

200 up for “Rohit Sharma” that too on his anniversary. He’s not a human,from 100 to 200 in just 38 balls. #RohitSharma #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/uBh85W5Y75 — Mahak Mohan (@MahakMohan) December 13, 2017

3rd double-century for Rohit Sharma in ODIs.. 1st man on the planet to achieve this feat.. 👏👏👏#INDvSL #Hitman #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/mWWEfavoSW — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 13, 2017

Only Person On The Field With A Better Timing Than Rohit Sharma Is The Cameraman Showing Rohit’s Wife After Every SIX. 😁💃🙏🇮🇳#INDvSL #INDvsSL #RohitSharma — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 13, 2017

In the End of his career Rohit Sharma must have scored more double centuries than the hundred scored by Pakistani players 😂😂👍 #INDvSL #RohitSharma — दिग्विजय सिंह राठौड़ (@SeniorDigvijay) December 13, 2017

Wah Rohit Wah ! 35 balls for the second hundred. So proud of you Rohit Sharma ! pic.twitter.com/EPWGZ2qcaG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 13, 2017

Sunil Gavaskar: Convert 1s into 2s Rohit Sharma: Convert 100s into 200s — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 13, 2017

3rd double-century for Rohit Sharma in ODIs. He has scored 10.61% of his career runs (6417) in the three inns alone – 264, 209, 208. No other batsman has more than one 200. #IndvSL — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 13, 2017

1⃣st man ever to score three ODI double hundreds!

2⃣nd captain to score an ODI double! The name is Rohit Sharma! Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/lkOGMGb10g — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 13, 2017