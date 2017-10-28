Hingis quits for third and ‘final’ time

Singapore : Swiss tennis great Martina Hingis announced her “definite” retirement, signalling the end of a career which took her from 1990s teenage superstar to doubles world number one some 20 years later.

The 37-year-old “Swiss Miss” has retired twice before – once after testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine – but she said the ongoing WTA Finals in Singapore will be her last tournament.

“I think now it’s definite. It’s different, because before I walked away thinking I might come back,” Hingis told reporters after her 6-3, 6-2 doubles win alongside Chan Yung- Jan over Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Kveta Peschke.

“After a season like this, I think it’s also perfect timing. You know, you want to stop on top and not when you’re already going backwards. “I couldn’t ask for a better finish.”

Fellow Swiss star Roger Federer credited Hingis with helping him become a record 19-time Grand Slam champion.