Himachal fights back in Ranji Trophy

Kolkata : Himachal Pradesh staged a brilliant fightback following-on after Ashok Dinda grabbed a five-for in a superb pace bowling display along side Mohammed Shami before the visitors reduced the deficit to six runs against Bengal in a Ranji Trophy Group D match.

In reply to Bengal’s 419, Himachal, the Group D leaders, were bundled out for 206 in their first innings with Dinda grabbing 5/61 and complemented well by Shami (3/94) as the hosts enforced a follow-on in the first session.

Bengal, however, could not capitalise on their big 213- run first innings lead on an innocuous Eden wicket as Himachal ended the penultimate day at 207 for 2 when bad light stopped play in 58 overs. Himachal openers Prashant Chopra (81; 8x4s) and Priyanshu Khanduri (67 batting) put on a solid 125-run stand before Mukesh Kumar finally gave the breakthrough before the tea break.

The day began with some hostile bowling from the Bengal pace duo. With pace and swing, Shami moved the ball from good length, while Dinda generated awkward bounce off the track in a fine seam bowling display in the morning session.

It was Dinda, who gave the first breakthrough of the day when Ankush Bains (5) edged one to Abhimanyu Easwaran at the second slip. Having troubled the batsmen with his pace and swing, Shami finally got his due sending Rishi Dhawan’s offstump cartwheeling after the Himachal batsman dragged the ball in.

Brief Scores: In Nagpur: Vidarbha 385 & 111 for 2 vs Services 317. In Raipur: Chhatisgarh 238 & 171 for 4 vs Punjab 653 for 9 declared.