Himachal cancels contract with Thakur-linked state cricket body

Shimla : In another setback to dethroned BCCI President Anurag Thakur, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday cancelled an agreement with the state cricket association administered by him to build a stadium.

The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh decided to cancel the agreement with the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) for constructing an outdoor stadium at Nurpur in Kangra district in the state, an official statement said.

The state’s Youth Services and Sports Department had leased the land to the HPCA for the construction and running of the stadium, an official told IANS.

An agreement to this regard was signed on May 5, 2012. At that time the BJP government led by Anurag’s father Prem Kumar Dhumal was at the helm in the state.

The HPCA had plans to spend Rs 6 crore in the first phase for its construction, a senior HPCA functionary told IANS.

So far only levelling of the stadium ground was carried out, he added.

The HPCA has to its credit the development of five stadia, including the world class showpiece stadium in Dharamsala, and one cricket academy in the state capital.