Hierro quits as Spain FA’s sporting chief
Madrid : Fernando Hierro on Sunday stepped down from his role as sporting director of the Spanish football federation RFEF following the Round-of-16 exit at the FIFA World Cup.
Hierro was tasked to coach Spain in the World Cup on the eve of the tournament, after Julen Lopetegui was fired for agreeing to take the Real Madrid job.
Spain, the 2010 World Cup winners, were knocked out in the pre-quarterfinals
by Russia.
RFEF said in a statement that Hierro had decided against returning to his old role and would instead seek a new challenge.