Hedgewar Boys    emerge champions

Mumbai : Hedgewar Boys FC India held their nerves to overcome Milan FA 7-6 via the sudden death tie-breaker in the final of the MDFA Under-16 League and played at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel. The scores were tied 1-all in normal time and 6-all after the first set of five kicks, before Hedgewar Boys managed to pull through in the sudden death.

In a keenly contested match, both teams went on the offensive and Milan FA grabbed an early lead when Aryan V. scored from a quick counter in the third minute. However, their joy was short-lived as Hedgewar Boys cancelled out their advantage with Dhruv Gohil scoring the equaliser two minutes later.

Despite both the sides creating openings there was no addition to the scoreboard in the first half.

The trend continued in the second session and the forwards from the two teams were guily of missing easy opportunities and the penalty shootout was resorted to break the deadlock and decide the winners.

In the crucial tie-breaker, Hedgewar Boys confidently scored through Ahaan Bedi, Ashok Vishwakarma, Aryan Rajput, Dhruv Gohil, Kedar Achrekar and Nilesh Singh.

Milan FA converted through Aditya V., Ashish B., Sahil S., Dishanl K. and Sagar S. Milan FA’s Anurag’s attempts from the spot kick sailed over the crossbar which triggered celebrations in the Hedgewar Boys camp.