Statistical highlights of Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa

London: Statistical highlights of the Group B Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa, here –

# India’s eight-wicket win is their biggest in terms of wickets over South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy.

# India have won six matches by eight-wicket margins in the ICC Champions Trophy.

# India enjoy superb record vs South Africa, winning all four ICC CT fixtures between October 13, 2000 and June 11, 2017. Their wins’ tally is the highest against any opponent in the ICC CT.

# South Africa (191) have registered their lowest completed innings total vs India in the ICC Champions Trophy, outstripping the 200 at Nairobi (Gymkhana) on October 13, 2000.

# Shikhar Dhawan has managed 634 runs at an average of 90.57, including three hundreds and three fifties. Both his strike rate of 100.00 and the average are the highest in the ICC CT (minimum 500 runs).

# Shikhar Dhawan has aggregated 789 at an average of 78.90 in in twelve innings, including three centuries and four fifties – the highest by an Indian batsman in ODIs in England (minimum 500 runs). Virat Kohli has the next best batting average in England – 581 runs in 17 innings at an average of 48.41, including a hundred and four fifties.

# In just 16 innings, Shikhar Dhawan has set a record for quickest to 1,000 runs in the ICC organised 50-over matches (World Cup/ICC CT) – his tally being 1046 at an average of 69.73, including five hundreds and four fifties.

# Jasprit Bumrah has got his first Man of the Match for his brilliant economical bowling figures (2/28) – his best in the ICC CT.

# Quinton de Kock (53 off 72 balls) has posted his first fifty vs India in ODIs. He has scored five hundreds against them – 135 at Johannesburg on December 5, 2013, 106 at Durban on December 8, 2013 and 101 at Centurion on December 11, 2013 (in successive innings), 103 at Rajkot on October 18, 2015 and 109 at Mumbai on October 25, 2015.

# Quinton de Kock has amassed 720 runs in ten innings, including five hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 72.00 – the highest among the batsmen with atleast 500 runs vs India in ODIs – the next best being 71.00 by Australia’s George Bailey – 710 runs in 12 innings, twice not out.

# Abraham de Villiers has made just 20 runs in three innings at an average of 6.66 in the ICC CT 2017 – his worst ever average in any series/tournament when he has played at least three innings. His previous worst performance was against England in South Africa in 2004-05, aggregating 47 in four innings at an average of 11.75.

# Ravindra Jadeja, with Quinton de Kock’s wicket, has equaled an Indian record for most wickets (15 at 19.20 runs apiece in eight matches) in the ICC Champions Trophy. Zaheer Khan had claimed 15 in nine matches at 24.53 runs apiece.

# Six batsmen have been run-out by India – the most by a team in the ICC CT 2017.

# Virat Kohli is averaging 85.60 in ten innings in the ICC CT – his tally being 428 (five times not out), including four fifties. Among the players with atleast ten innings, his average is the highest in the ICC CT.

# Dhawan and Kohli were involved in a stand of 128 – India’s second highest for the second wicket vs South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy behind the 145 between Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly at Nairobi (Gym) on October 13, 2000.

# Dhawan and Kohli have been involved in five century stands for the second wicket in ODIs. Only Dravid and Ganguly have recorded more such partnerships (8) for the second wicket.

# Kohli is averaging 257.00 (257 runs in five innings, four times not out) in successful chases in the ICC CT. His tally includes three fifties – 79 not out vs West Indies at Johannesburg on September 30, 2009; 58 not out vs Sri Lanka at Cardiff on June 20, 2013 and 76 not out vs South Africa at The Oval on June 11, 2017.