“He tortured me”, says Hasin Jahan, wife of Mohammed Shami after his clarification

Hasin Jahan, wife of Team India pacer Mohammed Shami, has accused her husband of torture and having extra-marital affairs. And after Mohammed Shami issued clarification, now his wife has quoted to media. Hasin Jahan quoted to ANI, “I’ve done everything he wanted me to do. He has tortured me & hasn’t treated me like his wife. He’s a big flirt. I’m not going to divorce him till my last breath. I’ve all the evidences & will soon drag him to the court”.

Hasin Jahan accused Shami of having extra-marital affairs with multiple women at a time. Jahan posted screenshots of reportedly Shami’s WhatsApp and Facebook conversations on her Facebook account. She also uploaded the pictures and phone numbers of the women. She also alleged that Shami physically assaulted her after returning from the South Africa tour last month.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami gave a clarification on Twitter and termed it as a conspiracy against him.