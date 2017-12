New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s plea seeking to restrain a city-based restro-bar chain from using his name as a tagline in connection with its pubs.

Justice Garg dismissed Gambhir’s plea against Delhi- based DAP and Co, which runs two pubs in Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi. Interestingly, the name of the owner of the pubs is also Gautam Gambhir.