Have to forget the Test loss: Upul Tharanga

Dambulla : Sri Lanka ODI skipper Upul Tharanga has said that they will have to quickly forget the 0-3 drubbing in the Test series and draw confidence from their win over India in the Champions Trophy.

“We have to forget the Test series and the mistakes we made. We are heading for a new format and are looking forward to it. That’s the most important thing,” Tharanga said on the eve of the first ODI.

“India have been very consistent in the last three-four years. In comparison, we lack consistency and that has been a big drawback. Our fielding has been terrible. We have dropped catches. But we have the confidence having beaten India in the Champions Trophy (in June). No one thought that we would beat them. If you take the last series, our batting was also good,” the captain insisted.

Tharanga has led Sri Lanka earlier in the limited-overs’, but he is now full-time skipper after Angelo Mathews quit captaincy.