Has BCCI jeopardised India’s preparation for South Africa tour?

Indian cricket team is the most followed team in the world and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest cricketing body in the world. The game of cricket in India is followed by 1.3 billion people and is treated like a religion in India. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has set the cat among the pigeon by questioning the top body over the context of current India vs Sri Lanka series and said that it will have an adverse impact on India’s preparation for the upcoming tour of South Africa. The issues raised by Kohli are a valid one and we will have to dissect each issue separately to come up with a solution.

It’s no secret that every team wants to play India home or away to fill up their coffers and 90% of revenue earned by various boards comes through playing India and no team in the world will ever avoid playing India. Indian team ever since the last season of 13 home Test matches has been playing continuous cricket with very little break in between. The 2016-17 home season started with three Tests vs New Zealand, five Tests vs England (three ODI, three T20I), one Test vs Bangladesh, four Tests vs Australia, IPL season, ICC Champions Trophy, West Indies tour, tour of Sri Lanka, Australian and New Zealand visit and now the full series against Sri Lanka. That is an insane amount of cricket and players are not robots that they can play non-stop cricket and invariably the performances will dip down.

Kohli has strongly emphasised that team by media and fans will be judged on India’s performance in overseas conditions and men in blue over the next 18 months will be touring South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, England and if you want to get one over these teams then your preparation and planning has to be top notch and there is no shortcut to achieve results in this difficult and alien conditions. India might be the No 1 Test team currently but it’s well known that India has a tag of tigers at home and lambs abroad and every Indian team irrespective of any era has struggled overseas.

Is Sri Lanka any match to South Africa? The team management has said that to acclimatise to South African conditions, they are preparing green tops (pitches that aid fast bowling) against Lanka, but any knowledgeable person would understand that India if they had been playing any foreign team outside of sub-continent then question of green tops would not come and we will be playing on slow and rank turners. Kohli has lamented the fact that there is very little time before the visit to the rainbow city and you can’t expect to face Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada with very little game time in the middle.

Indian team and BCCI has to sit across the table to iron out the deficiencies in the scheduling and if India is realistic about winning abroad than the team needs at least one-month preparatory camp or period in the said country and should be playing minimum of three first-class matches before it plays any international match. The candid discussion by Kohli on scheduling is a refreshing approach, but more needs to come from players and if they are feeling fatigued or tired then they should skip the IPL. But, most of the time we find that players hide injuries during the season just to keep themselves fit for the lucrative league.

This current Indian team is seriously a good one as it has most bases covered and it has a realistic chance of winning its maiden series in South Africa. Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri know the nucleus of the team and BCCI has to come on board to address issues raised by players and if India can’t win overseas, then it doesn’t matter how many millions of bucks BCCI is making.