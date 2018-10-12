Hardik Pandya’s birthday bash: Check out inside pictures and videos

The stylish dude of Indian cricket team Hardik Pandya turned 25 yesterday, and wishes poured from all corners. Well, it was the special day for the cricketer so he left no stone unturned to make it more special. Couple of videos and pictures are going viral on internet , where Hardik can be seen grooving with his Bollywood pals.

Hardik was in full mood, and was dancing with his full heart.

Here are the videos and pictures from the party.

View this post on Instagram From last Night Celebrations!😇❤ #HappyBirthdayHardikPandya A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya.93_fanclub) on Oct 11, 2018 at 6:36pm PDT

View this post on Instagram All about last night❤😍 . #HappyBirthdayHardikPandya A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya.93_fanclub) on Oct 11, 2018 at 7:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram One with @karishmaktanna ❤😇 . #HappyBirthdayHardikPandya A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya.93_fanclub) on Oct 11, 2018 at 8:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Cuteness❤😇 #HappyBirthdayHardikPandya . Follow-@hardikpandya.93_fanclub A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya.93_fanclub) on Oct 12, 2018 at 1:31am PDT

Rohit Sharma took a dig at Pandya’s clothes on his social media, asked him to get a better designer. “Hope u get back on the field soon and also hope you find a good wardrobe designer many happy returns bro have a good one, @hardikpandya7!”, wrote Rohit Sharma.

Pandya is often making headlines off the field because of his dressing sense.

Talking more about Pandya, he was named in the India ODI squad for the Asia Cup 2018, played only one match in the tournament. After missing out on India’s opener against Hong Kong, Pandya returned to the playing XI for the all-important group clash against Pakistan.

However, Pandya’s participation ended prematurely with the Indian all-rounder stretchered off the field.

It was later revealed that Pandya suffered an acute lower back spasm during the match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He was visibly in pain and had to be stretchered off the field. The incident took place in the 18th over (17.5) when he missed his footing on his follow-through.

Pandya’s absence, though, had little bearing on the match as India went on to record a resounding win over their arch-rivals. The Indian team, captained by Rohit Sharma, beat Pakistan once again in the Super Four clash and beat Bangladesh in a thrilling final to retain the Asia Cup title.