Hardik Pandya to be booked over a tweet on BR Ambedkar, posted by a parody account

Cricketer Hardik Pandya got into a controversy after a post from the Twitter handle on DR. BR Ambedkar. A petition is filed against the cricketer.

However, the post was posted from a different Twitter handle than the cricketer’s official one. The Twitter handle from which the Tweet was posted is @sirhardik3777 whereas Hardik Pandya’s twitter handle is @sirhardik3777. The case filed by the court is on the latter one.

The court petition was filed by Dr. Meghwal, who belongs to the Rashtriya Bhim Sena party, against the cricketer Hardik Pandya stating tweets as offensive. A case has been filed against the Twitter handle under a law on crime against SC/ST.

As reported by the NDTV, Dr. Meghwal in his comments said that the following post criticising DR.BR Ambedkar is derogatory and sets a bad example. Police officer Rajesh Yadav told NDTV, “We are yet to receive the orders of the court and once we get it, I will be in a position to comment.” He further added, “Further action will be taken according to law.”

The tweet that got the cricketer in trouble was, “Which Ambedkar ??? The one who drafted across law and constitution or the one who spread the disease called reservation in the country”. The tweet is now deleted. The cricketer is currently gearing up for the IPL season 11 with his franchise Mumbai Indians.