Happy Birthday Chris Gayle: Virender Sehwag wishes West Indian batsman on Twitter

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has sent his birthday wishes to West Indies batsman Chris Gayle. Gayle is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag are good friends. Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to send his birthday wish to his West Indian friend. Sehwag post read as, “Happy Birthday @henrygayle. May you keep hitting them where the bat is pointing. A man with a big heart, wish you a great year ahead Gayle!”.

Happy Birthday @henrygayle . May you keep hitting them where the bat is pointing. A man with a big heart, wish you a great year ahead Gayle ! pic.twitter.com/KfhyNrZM2Q — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 21, 2018



Gayle had played for the Kings XI Punjab in the eleventh season of IPL. Where Gayle and Sehwag spent some time together. In fact, it is well known that Sehwag is the reason why Chris Gayle is playing for Kings XI Punjab. Gayle was unsold in the earlier sessions of the IPL Auctions and it was Sehwag’s idea to get Gayle on board. Getting Gayle was a big win for KXIP because he scored many runs in the first few matches for Punjab. Gayle also scored a hundred in the eleventh season of the Twenty20 league.

Recently, Chris Gayle was busy being the captain of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Carribean Premier League. The batsman is also getting ready for the next years World Cup. West Indies will also tour India for two Test matches, five One Day Internationals, and three T20 Internationals and his fans hope that Gayle plays those matches.