India vs England 5th Test: Meet Hanuma Vihari, India’s latest Test debutant

Andhra Pradesh’s Hanuma Vihari is named in India’s playing XI against England in the 5th and final Test the Oval. Earlier, the board named Hanuma Vihari in India’s squad for the remaining two Tests against England. Vihari’s name is pretty much unknown in the cricket circles and many are unaware about the achievements of this fine young cricketer.

Born in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, Vihari becomes first Andhra player to be selected in the Test squad since 19 years. The last man was MSK Prasad, who debut in India in 1999. The 24-year-old Andhra batsman was also part of India U-19 World Cup squad in 2012. He was then picked up by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad at the auction and has played 22 IPL games. Vihari is also part of an elite list, he tops the same list. Vihari has the highest first-class average of any current active player- a stunning 59.79. The next is former Australian captain Steve Smith at 57.27. His stunning 148 run-knock against South Africa A recently in Bengaluru made his case stronger. He then ended up being the third-highest run-getter for India A in the ODI tri-series in England, scoring 253 runs in three innings. In a rare IPL feat which is worth mentioning of Vihari is against Chris Gayle. Vihari took Gayle’s wicket which is interesting, his only IPL wicket till date.