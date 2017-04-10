Hamilton wins fifth Chinese GP

Shanghai : Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton delivered a commanding performance to win the Formula One World Championship’s Chinese Grand Prix, after starting from pole position at the Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday.

The British driver drove an impeccable race to score his fifth win at the Chinese GP, as he secured F1’s equivalent of the Grand Slam by registering the fastest race lap, qualifying in pole position and taking first place on Sunday, reports Efe.

“Today was very tough for us all. It was mostly dry at the start but a couple of wet corners,” Hamilton said at a press conference following the race.

It was the 54th F1 victory for Hamilton, who beat German Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) into second place, and Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who took third place.

“A great job done by Vettel and this young dude Max. I’m so immensely proud of everyone in this team. We work so hard to make this possible,” Hamilton added.

Damp weather and low visibility had defined the weekend, causing the practice session to be canceled on Friday.–IANS