Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2018 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will clash in the final group match of the CPL 2018, this match will be played in the Providence Stadium on Monday, September 10 at 3:30 am (IST).

Trinbago Knight Riders are currently at the top spot in the CPL points table with seven wins and a couple of defeats from nine league matches. They have won their last six matches in a row which clearly shows how skilful they really are. They have been excellent with the bat since their last six games, scoring more than 170 runs on five of those occasions.

On the other hand, Warriors have won five and lost four out of the nine matches they have played so far in CPL and are at the fourth spot of the CPL 2018 points table. The Warriors face back-to-back defeats against Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs respectively and found themselves in a must-win situation to secure top two.

Watch Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2018 telecast on these channels.

The match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders played at Providence Stadium, Guyana and will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squad

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad: Luke Ronchi (wk), Chris Green (c), Cameron Delport, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Chadwick Walton, Roshon Primus, Sohail Tanvir, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Tahir, Devendra Bishoo, Gajanand Singh, Rayad Emrit, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akshaya Persaud

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Denesh Ramdin (wk), Dwayne Bravo (c), Colin Munro, Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Terrance Hinds, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Shannon Gabriel, Hamza Tariq, Anderson Phillip, Javon Searles, Kevon Cooper, Nikita Miller