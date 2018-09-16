Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2018 Final LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

The final clash of Caribbean Premier League 2018 will happen today. Guyana Amazon Warriors will play the final of CPL 2018 against Trinbago Knight Riders. The match will be played at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and will start from 2:30 A.M. (IST) tonight (September 17).

Both the teams were the top teams of CPL 2018 as they bagged the top spots on the points table after the group stage. While Warriors defeated Knight Riders in the qualifier 1 to fix their spot in the final, Knight Riders defeated the winner of Eliminator match -St Kitts and Nevis Patriots- to confirm their final with Warriors.

Warriors have defeated Knight Riders in the Qualifier 1 before and they will look to repeat the same performance. On the other hand, Knight Riders will look to not repeat the mistakes they committed earlier against Warriors. The match will be a nail-biting clash between both the teams, who will fight the final battle to claim the CPL 2018 crown.

Watch Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2018 Final telecast on these channels.

The match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders played at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2018 Final will be live streaming online on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.