Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs CPL 2018 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

Coming into a must-win game, Jamaica Tallawahs will face Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL match 29. The two teams are at No 4 and No 3 at the points table, respectively. The match will be played at Providence Stadium. Warriors are at the third place with 5 wins and 3 loses from eight games and will bank on their strong batting line-up to put up a good show.

On the other hand, the Tallawahs are at the fourth place with five wins and 4 losses from 9 matches. They will rely on their pace bowlers Oshane Thomas and Andre Russell to deliver. Both have grabbed 14 wickets each and are among the top bowlers of the season.

Watch Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs CPL 2018 telecast on these channels.

The match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs played at Providence Stadium, Guyana and will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs CPL 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.