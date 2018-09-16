GUY vs TKR CPL 2018 Final: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders

The final clash of Caribbean Premier League 2018 will happen today. Guyana Amazon Warriors will play the final of CPL 2018 against Trinbago Knight Riders. The match will be played at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and will start from 2:30 A.M. (IST) tonight (September 17).

Although Guyana Amazon Warriors finished behind Trinbago Knight Riders on the points table after the group stage, the former defeated the latter in Qualifier 1 to bag the seat in the final first. Warriors under the captainship of Chris Green will look to again defeat Knight Riders in the same way, so they can lift the trophy.

Here are the possible players of who can be part of Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Cameron Delpor, Luke Ronchi, Jason Mohammed, Chadwick Walton, Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rayad Emrit, Sohail Tanvir, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir.

After topping the points table at the end of group stage, Trinbago Knight Riders faced a setback as they lost the qualifier 1 match to Warriors by 2 wickets. However, Knight Rider bounced back and won the Qualifier 2 match to bag a seat in the final. Now the team under skipper Dwayne Bravo will eye to bag the trophy, so as to emerge as the ultimate champion of CPL 2018.

Here are the possible players of who can be part of Trinbago Knight Riders in the final.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kevon Cooper, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Colin Ingram, Fawad Ahmed, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin.